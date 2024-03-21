No jail time for Virginia Beach Wegmans cashier who gave 7-year-old girl AirTag in stickers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Connor Land received no jail time after he admitted to giving an AirTag to a 7-year-old girl while he was working at Wegmans in Virginia Beach.

The judge called this one of the strangest cases he’d ever seen in 40 years.

Several witnesses took the stand including the mother of the girl who was given the tracking device and described being terrified when this happened and said the entire experience has emotionally traumatized the whole family.

The judge ruled that Land’s actions were a result of his autism and that while the behavior he a creepy didn’t warrant jail time right now.

Land, 20, pleaded guilty to attempted use of an electronic tracking device and admits now that he realizes what he did wrong.

He testified that he never meant to hurt anymore and is currently getting treatment for mental health issues. He said he just wanted to start relationships with women but lacked the ability to do so due to his autism.

Back in July, News 3 first told you about the case after the mother called Virginia Beach Police when she found the tracking device mixed in with stickers that were given to her daughter as they were leaving the supermarket.

Land said his intentions were to find out where the mom lived to send her a letter calling her a goddess and wanting to do chores for her at her house like giving her foot massages, babysitting and cleaning.

He said he tried to give the letter and money to another woman earlier in the day but the woman gave it back to him saying she felt uncomfortable.

Land said he was frustrated and tried again with another woman but this time the plan was to use an AirTag to find her.

Another woman Jenna Gibson, took the stand and said she got a protective order against Land while there were students at Christopher Newport University months prior to the arrest at the supermarket.

She said he violated the protective order when he called her dad but the judge in that case dismissed the case on a technicality.

Both women said they were very disappointed by the judges decision and felt concerned for others.

“I still feel very uncomfortable,” said Gibson. "There was a lot of new information that came out about the case that made it even more egregious to the crimes he committed, and I wish he would’ve had been held more accountable than he was."

Land’s defense attorney explained how he is getting help for compulsion disorder, sexual issues and other mental health problems and the judge wants him to continue to get treatment.

The judge said sending him to jail would only set him back in the progress he has made over the last six months.

In what’s called a deferred finding — Land will go in front of the judge again in 90 days to make sure he is on track and continuing treatment and therapy and staying away from the witnesses in this case.