Seniors in Virginia Beach learn how to protect themselves and avoid danger

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — WTKR News 3 follows through on what’s being done about violent attacks on senior citizens.

Our WTKR News 3 Investigation sparked concern in the community after we highlighted four cases involving seniors being the targets of violent crime.

We talked to Virginia Beach Sheriff Rocky Holcomb and the police department about the issue.

“It’s heartbreaking anytime a senior is attacked,” said Sheriff Holcomb.

Holcomb said he noticed an uptick in these crimes nationwide and wanted to do something to help the citizens. Months ago, his agency created a senior safety seminar.

“I think folks want to be more prepared when they go out into the world. They want to understand... situational awareness and what they can do to make themselves safe out there. We’re seeing society as a world that is oftentimes not safe,” said Holcomb.

Groups across the City of Virginia Beach can request members of the Sheriff's Office to come out and give information about best practices when dealing with crime or other threats.

Dr. Franklin Gaillard is a 78-year-old senior who attended a recent training session at the Princess Anne Family YMCA in early May. He also serves on the board. He said he runs six miles outside almost every day.

Gaillard said it is important how you carry yourself in public and wants to be prepared for anything he encounters.

Mara Bates said she never forgot the trauma of being attacked about 30 years ago when she was in New Orleans.

She works at the YMCA and saw our first investigation and called the Sheriff’s Office to request a training class.

Deputies came out to the location and taught a two-hour-long class that focused on situational awareness.

They talked to the seniors about communication, distancing yourself from a dangerous person, and gave hands-on training.

“We keep getting more and more requests to come out and do the training,” said Holcomb.

Virginia Beach Police stressed that overall violent crime is down in the city and said Virginia Beach is "the safest city of our size around the country" in our previous investigation.

For more information on how to sign up for a training class with the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office, click here.