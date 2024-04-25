Attacks on elderly people cause concern in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Elderly victims preyed on and attacked in four cases in Virginia Beach sparked the attention of the News 3 Investigative Team.

We sat down with the Virginia Beach Sheriff and the police to talk about the problem.

There was a malicious attack on a 62-year-old man in a Food Lion Parking lot in February.

The suspect, Walter Martinez, is accused of biting off the tip of the victim’s nose after punching and kicking him, according to court records.

Records say when police asked the suspect if he was on anything, he said "DMHA" and "Death 13" and that he was apparently at the gym prior to the incident.

In another heartbreaking case, a 65-year-old woman, Annie Smith was shot and killed at the Haygood Shopping Center in 2021 during a robbery.

Her husband was pumping gas when they were robbed.

Two brothers, Darrius and Michael White, are currently serving time for the crime.

Earlier this week, News 3 tried to ask Darrius White during a jailhouse interview why he would prey on an elderly couple. He said God told him to do it.

In January, an elderly woman called police after she said a man followed her home near Town Center from the supermarket after making offensive comments, and then assaulted her.

He was charged with a misdemeanor.

In March, an elderly couple was pumping gas. The suspect, Michael Hall, is accused of hitting the man in the head with a bottle. He tried, unsuccessfully, to steal the man's wallet and the wife’s purse.

They fought him off, according to court documents. He was arrested a short time later and is being held in the Virginia Beach Jail.

“It’s very violent in nature. We feel sorry for those victims,” said Sheriff Rocky Holcomb with the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office.

In 2019, the CDC reported that violence against older adults was a growing problem across the nation. The report also estimated that assault rates increased by 75% among men from 2002 to 2016.

Holcomb said he saw an increase across the nation and wanted to do something about it here in Hampton Roads.

He said the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office started a program six months ago where they go into the community to educate seniors about protecting themselves against all kinds of crimes.

They talk about keeping your head on a swivel, being aware of your surroundings, checking blind spots and teaching situational awareness.

The Virginia Beach Police Department also has programs where they will come speak to groups about being safe.

Master Police Officer Allen Perry with the Virginia Beach Police Department said it is vital to be aware of what is around you and who is around you.

But police stress that despite these recent tragic cases that made headlines, overall, violent crime is down in the City of Virginia Beach.

Perry said, “That’s a great thing and that’s due to the hard work of our police and the backing of our community that we have here in Virginia Beach. We are the safest city of our size around the country.”

The next Senior Citizens Academy in Virginia Beach will start on Oct. 30, 2024, and will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. each Wednesday through Jan. 22, 2025.

For more information, contact MPO Dionne Paniza at dpaniza@vbgov.com