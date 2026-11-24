20-year-old Petie Miller was a good-hearted country boy living in Augusta County, Virginia circa 1983.

He lived with his parents and worked on their family farm, as well as helping with advertisements in the local newspaper. He wore flannels and drove a pick-up truck. He was engaged to the love of his life, Penny.

Two days before the wedding, Petie disappeared. He has not been seen since.

Investigating officials didn't take the case too seriously at first, believing it to be a case of cold feet. Petie's parents and Penny insisted it was something more. After weeks passed without a glimpse of Petie, fingers began pointing at the prime suspect: the bride-to-be's father.

Charlie Almond, Penny's stepfather, was a career criminal with assault and murder charges he managed to escape. But with no body, no motive and no forensic evidence, figuring out just what happened to Petie Miller became a decades-long journey.

Host Margaret Kavanagh is joined by Ron Peterson Jr., author of Runaway Groom, a book about Petie's disappearance and the investigation around this simple country boy. Watch the full episode in the media player above, on Youtube, or listen on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

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