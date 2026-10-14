True Crime 757: A fight in a Walmart became deadly for an elderly man. Then the story went viral.

NORFOLK, Va. — An elderly couple went to Walmart after a normal morning at church. Only one of them would leave alive.

71-year-old Bert Atienza got into an argument with a teenage Walmart employee after Bert's wife Josephine said the employee nearly struck her with a cart without apologizing. Words were exchanged and both parties moved on — then minutes later, the employee's parents arrived at the store and confronted Bert.

Josephine told News 3's Margaret Kavanagh in an exclusive interview that the parents assaulted her husband, visible in store surveillance footage.

"My husband was still able to speak, he said, 'help me, get up,' but I told him no you're bleeding. Your mouth is bleeding. Ambulance is coming," Josephine said. "I look at him again. He has no more consciousness." Bert died the next day in the hospital from blunt force trauma.

Since Margaret's first story and subsequent coverage, the story has been shared countless times, featured in the New York Post and the Guardian, and racked up almost half a million views on Youtube.

In this episode of True Crime 757, host Margaret Kavanagh is joined by local attorney Eric Korslund to break down what happened during the fight, and how this case has captivated hundreds of thousands of people.

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