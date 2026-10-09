True Crime 757: Working the case against Dr. Javaid Perwaiz and Chesapeake Regional Medical Center

It has been over five years since Dr. Javaid Perwaiz was convicted for performing unnecessary procedures on more than 1,000 women — including irreversible hysterectomies, improper sterilizations, and even lying to patients that they had cancer.

Some of the women victimized by Perwaiz's were irreparably harmed by the surgeries performed on them, which were often not the surgeries they were expecting.

Perwaiz is serving a 59-year-long sentence in federal prison, and the Department of Justice has also filed charges against Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, the hospital where Perwaiz conducted many of the unnecessary surgeries.

In early 2025, a federal grand jury indicted CRMC on charges of healthcare fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States and interference with government functions. The DOJ has reached a tentative agreement with CRMC to resolve the case without going to criminal trial.

News 3's Margaret Kavanagh covered Perwaiz's trial and has spoken to numerous victims over the years. In this episode of True Crime 757, Kavanagh is joined by Patrick Collis of Spartan Investigations who has worked with the legal team behind the class-action lawsuit against CRMC.

Watch the full episode above or listen on Spotify or Apple.

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