Woman abducted at gunpoint while buying cigarettes then assaulted and robbed in Franklin

SOUTHAMPTON CO., Va. — The News 3 investigative team uncovered disturbing new details about a woman’s abduction at a Wawa in Franklin.

We're following through on a case we told you about a few weeks ago.

On April 4, the woman told law enforcement she was buying cigarettes in the convenience store when three men started flirting with her. She said they asked her where she was from and told her they loved her.

She said one of the men followed her to her car then pulled out a gun and forced his way into her car.

A search warrant states she questioned whether he paid for the items he had and went back in the store. She then tried to get away, but was blocked by the car the other two men were driving, the warrant states.

The woman told authorities she was held at gunpoint and forced to drive to the Oak Trail Apartments in Courtland, which is about eight miles away, according to a search warrant.

Once there, deputies said three men robbed her purse, credit cards, and cash.

At one point, she tried to grab her purse but one man punched her in the face, the warrant says. She fell to the ground and the other man pulled out a black assault rifle saying he would kill her, the warrant states.

She was able to run away and call 911 while they fled in their car.

The search warrant states authorities have video of the assault and robbery.

Southampton County Sheriff’s Office officials issued a picture of the suspects.

They say two of the men, Jayqwon Douglas and Tyron Goodrich, have been arrested and charged with robbery, assault and abduction

Officials say they’re still looking for Dalveon Ricks.

Richard James, a former detective with 30 years of experience, warns people to be aware of their surroundings and trust their instincts.

“Trust your gut if you think someone is following you, go inside the next business, call a family member or call the police. Don’t go walking down the street by yourself at night,” said James.