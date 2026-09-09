Chesapeake police searching for 15-year-old runaway

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The following information was provided by the Chesapeake Police Department

Name: Asjionna Marie Mauldin

Age: 15

Date last seen: Sept. 4 around 8:30 p.m.

Last known location: Planet Fitness on 415 N Military Highway in Norfolk

Physical description: 5 foot 6 inches, 125 lbs, brown hair and brown eyes. Last seen wearing a gray tank top, gray loose style sweatpants, and grey sneakers

More details: Mauldin goes by the nickname "Hazel"

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesapeake Police Department at 757-382-616