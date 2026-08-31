Chesapeake Police searching for missing 17-year-old boy

CHESAPEAKE, Va — The following information was provided by Chesapeake Police Department
Name: Pedro Joel Lainez-Crux
Age: 17
Date last seen: August 13, 2026
Last known location: 2000 block of Broadmoor Avenue in Chesapeake
Physical description: 5 feet 6 inches tall, 135 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes, and a large tattoo on his left forearm.
More details: Investigators believe Lainez-Cruz may be near Heidi Drive or Woodshire Estate Mobile Home Park in Chesapeake.
Anyone with information is asked to call Chesapeake Police at 757-382-6161