City of Franklin police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

The following information was provided by the City of Franklin Police Department
Name: Canarii Gore
Age: 15
Date last seen: She last had contact with a guardian on June 23
Last known location: Main Street area of Franklin
Physical description: 5 foot 2 inches, 140 lbs, last wearing black pants with white stripes down the legs, a black crop top, and a black bonnet over blonde hair
More details: n/a
Anyone with information is asked to call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575.
Note: As News 3 anchor Jessica Larché has reported in her extensive missing persons coverage, just because a child ran away does not mean they are not in danger.