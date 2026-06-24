City of Franklin police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

The following information was provided by the City of Franklin Police Department

Name: Canarii Gore

Age: 15

Date last seen: She last had contact with a guardian on June 23

Last known location: Main Street area of Franklin

Physical description: 5 foot 2 inches, 140 lbs, last wearing black pants with white stripes down the legs, a black crop top, and a black bonnet over blonde hair

More details: n/a

Anyone with information is asked to call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575.