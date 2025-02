The following information was provided by the Suffolk Police Department

Name: Courtney Freeman

Age: 33

Date last seen: Feb. 13, 2025

Last known location: Leaving her residence in the 500 Block of Battery Avenue in Suffolk.

Physical description: 5'9" and approximately 142 pounds. Last seen wearing reading glasses, a white winter jacket, gray shirt, and blue jeans.

More details: Freeman is known to frequent Portsmouth.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP