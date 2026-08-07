Missing 40-year-old man found safe, Portsmouth police say

UPDATE: Portsmouth police say Justin Santiago has been located and is safe.

The following information was provided by Virginia State Police and the Portsmouth Police Department.

Name: Justin Jay Santiago

Age: 40

Date last seen: Aug. 7, around 7:30 a.m.

Last known location: On foot in the 1300 Block of Rodman Avenue in Portsmouth.

Physical description: He is 6'2" tall and weighs around 250-260 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was possibly wearing a blue shirt, grey sweatpants, black/white Nike shoes, and a Special Olympics medal around his neck.

More details: Portsmouth police said Santiago has special needs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department at (757) 393-5300