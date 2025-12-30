Hampton Police are searching for missing 13-year-old girl

The following information was provided by Hampton Police Department.

Name: Mar'keyanna Packett

Age: 13

Date last seen: December 28

Last known location: 700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue

Physical description: 5'1". 185 pounds. Brown eyes and black hair.

More details: Packett was last seen wearing a black jacket, white corduroy pants, and yellow Crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hampton Police Department.

