Hampton Police are searching for missing 13-year-old girl

The following information was provided by Hampton Police Department.
Name: Mar'keyanna Packett
Age: 13
Date last seen: December 28
Last known location: 700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue
Physical description: 5'1". 185 pounds. Brown eyes and black hair.
More details: Packett was last seen wearing a black jacket, white corduroy pants, and yellow Crocs.
Anyone with information is asked to call Hampton Police Department.
Note: As News 3 anchor Jessica Larché has reported in her extensive missing persons coverage, just because a child ran away does not mean they are not in danger.