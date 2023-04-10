1 of 2 suspects in Portsmouth quadruple homicide released on bond

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Antwann Gore, one of the two suspects in the Portsmouth quadruple homicide that happened last year on Maple Avenue, was granted bond by a judge Monday.

Raymond Gore, Antwann Gore's relative, is also charged in this shooting.

Antwann Gore is facing four counts of aggravated murder and several firearm charges in connection with the shooting.

Both suspects had their charges previously dropped due to inconsistencies with the prosecution's eye-witness, but were both recently reindicted.

When the shooting occurred in June of 2022, Antwann Gore was at-large for about a month.

In court Monday, the prosecution argued this made him a flight risk.

Prosecution claimed Gore went to the workplace of one of the victims' families and tried to intimidate them.

Gore's defense noted during court that the prosecution had little new evidence aside from the same eye-witness who was considered inconsistent and caused the first case to get thrown out.

The judge sided with the defense, citing concerns that the case had already failed to move forward once.

The judge granted Antwann Gore a $20 thousand bond.

Gore will be placed on house arrest and monitored electronically, can only leave his home to go to work or meet with attorneys and can't have any contact with witnesses or his co-defendant, Raymond Gore.

"I'm glad he's coming home," said Natasha Ford-Gore, Antwann Gore's wife.

Ford-Gore went on to say that she is especially happy that her daughter will now have her father at home.

While it is likely that Antwann Gore will be released today, it was said in court that Raymond Gore remains behind bars with no bond.

Stay with News 3 for updates.