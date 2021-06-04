Watch
2 deputies placed on administrative leave after Andrew Brown Jr. shooting return to work; third deputy to resign

Andrew Brown Jr. shooting scene
Posted at 4:24 PM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 16:24:55-04

PASQUOTANK Co., N.C. - Two Pasquotank County sheriff's deputies who had been on administrative leave following the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. returned to work this week, Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II announced Friday.

A third deputy said he will resign from his position effective June 30.

Days after Brown was fatally shot on April 21, the sheriff's office said seven deputies were placed on administrative leave. Sheriff Wooten said three deputies resigned, but they weren't involved in the incident.

This is a developing story.

