3-year-old dead, hit-and-run suspect guilty, Trump's new choices: Sunrise Brief

New details emerge following the court appearance of two suspects connected to the shooting of Landyn Davis. You may remember he's the 8-year-old who was shot in the head while playing video games inside his home. Two men were in court this week, charged with the shooting that took place on February 13 that sent Landyn to the hospital for three months.

A witness testified that Jawuan Jeffries and Tori'yon Cook fired more than 20 rounds into the home, all because of a disagreement Jeffries supposedly had with another person.

That witness, who can not be identified due to a court order, claims they were with Cook and Jefferies on February 13. The witness alleges Cook, Jeffries, and themselves went to the Scarborough neighborhood where Landyn lives. According to the witness, the three were going to play dice and smoke at Emily Rigby's home, the mother of Landyn, before going to a recording studio.

The witness went on to say that while walking to the home, Jeffries saw someone who he had issues with and started firing two guns along with the Cook. Rigsby tells us Jeffries grew up near her home, but she didn't know the other two suspects or that they were even going to be in the neighborhood that night.

The witness's phone was recovered at the scene of the shooting. A detective told the court they were able to look at phone records and find that Jeffries' and Cook's phones were tied to a cell phone tower near Scarborough Square.

However, Jeffries' attorney argues the phone data does not place Jeffries physically at the shooting. Other evidence showed more than 20 bullet casings were recovered from the scene.

The judge did find the commonwealth met the burden of proof and certified the charges to the circuit court. Now, both Jeffries' and Cook's cases will head to a grand jury next month on December 2.