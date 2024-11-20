3-year-old dead, hit-and-run suspect guilty, Trump's new choices: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: 3-year-old dead, deadly hit-and-run suspect guilty, Trump continues cabinet choices
3-year-old killed after accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound. A 3-year-old is now dead in Newport News following what police call an accidental shooting.
On Newsome Dr., not far from Newsome Park Elementary School, investigators tell us a 3-year-old accidentally shot and killed himself. This incident happened Tuesday evening at Soundview Townhomes.
Officers responded when they got the call that there was a shooting. When they responded to the scene, they found a 3-year-old inside a home with a gunshot wound. Police say he was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive. Police say one gun has been recovered.
Man found guilty of the deadly hit-and-run of an 8-year-old boy in Chesapeake last year. Yesterday, a jury found Richard Humbert guilty of fatally striking Forrest Hooper with his car.
Police say Humbert drove away from the scene, believing he hit a deer. He did not stop after hitting the child, but did pull over later to check his car for damage, according to court documents.
President-elect Donald Trump continues to make new White House cabinet selections. The next president's administration continues to take shape. Among Trump's picks are transition advisor and billionaire businessman Howard Lutnick for commerce secretary. His former Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon to be secretary of education.
Also, TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz was Trump's choice to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Yesterday in Texas, Trump joined Space X CEO Elon Musk at the test launch of the company's largest vessel. Trump was questioned over his controversial choice of former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz to be the next attorney general.
This morning's weather: Warm day with afternoon showers
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we will have one more warm day with highs near 70. Scattered showers move in with a cold front. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers as a cold front moves through.
Bring an umbrella if you plan to go outside later in the afternoon.
Showers should move out overnight to early tomorrow morning. Cooler and windy to end the week.
This morning's traffic:
So far this morning, there haven’t been any major traffic incidents in our area.
We Follow Through: Suspected shooters connected to Landyn Davis shooting in court
New details emerge following the court appearance of two suspects connected to the shooting of Landyn Davis. You may remember he's the 8-year-old who was shot in the head while playing video games inside his home. Two men were in court this week, charged with the shooting that took place on February 13 that sent Landyn to the hospital for three months.
A witness testified that Jawuan Jeffries and Tori'yon Cook fired more than 20 rounds into the home, all because of a disagreement Jeffries supposedly had with another person.
That witness, who can not be identified due to a court order, claims they were with Cook and Jefferies on February 13. The witness alleges Cook, Jeffries, and themselves went to the Scarborough neighborhood where Landyn lives. According to the witness, the three were going to play dice and smoke at Emily Rigby's home, the mother of Landyn, before going to a recording studio.
The witness went on to say that while walking to the home, Jeffries saw someone who he had issues with and started firing two guns along with the Cook. Rigsby tells us Jeffries grew up near her home, but she didn't know the other two suspects or that they were even going to be in the neighborhood that night.
The witness's phone was recovered at the scene of the shooting. A detective told the court they were able to look at phone records and find that Jeffries' and Cook's phones were tied to a cell phone tower near Scarborough Square.
However, Jeffries' attorney argues the phone data does not place Jeffries physically at the shooting. Other evidence showed more than 20 bullet casings were recovered from the scene.
The judge did find the commonwealth met the burden of proof and certified the charges to the circuit court. Now, both Jeffries' and Cook's cases will head to a grand jury next month on December 2.
