3-year-old boy killed in accidental shooting, Newport News Police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 3-year-old is dead after what police said was an accidental, self-inflicted shooting on Newsome Drive Tuesday.

Newport News Police said they responded around 8:15 p.m. and found a 3-year-old boy inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers said he was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting is being investigated as an accidental, self-inflicted incident. According to police, one firearm has been recovered.

The neighborhood is around the corner from Newsome Park Elementary School.

As a forensics team process the scene, detectives will be consulting with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, according to police.