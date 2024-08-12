VB woman arrested after child shoots 7-year-old with unsecured firearm

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va — A Virginia Beach woman has been charged after a gun she owned that was not properly secured was used by a child to shoot a 7-year-old boy, according to police.

Sheneka Warren-Boykins, 38, was arrested on Friday, August 9. She is charged with child neglect and allowing access of firearms to children, police say. The child neglect charge is a felony.

The shooting happened in the 2400 block of Brush Creek Lane on July 31 around 6:50 p.m., police say. When officers arrived, they said they found a 7-year-old boy who had been accidentally shot by another boy, police said. Police said the boy was expected to survive.

Detectives say they determined that the firearm had not been properly secured by Warren-Boykins, who owns the gun.

Watch related: 1-year-old shot by juvenile with 'unsecured firearm:' Hampton police

7-month-old shot by juvenile with 'unsecured firearm:' Hampton police

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said the incident shows the importance of safely securing your firearms to prevent children from accessing them.

“Once again, I will make a plea to our community, asking them to take the necessary steps to keep their firearms out of the hands of those who should not have access”, said Chief Neudigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 757-385-4101 or submit a tip through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.