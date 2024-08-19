Virginia Beach man whose grandson accidentally shot himself found guilty of felony child abuse

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man whose 5-year-old grandson accidentally shot himself was found guilty of felony child neglect/abuse.

Court documents say in November of 2023, the boy’s father handed a gun to 73-year-old Richard Bauserman.

Watch previous coverage: 5-year-old boy who shot himself in Virginia Beach picked up gun off couch, court docs say

5-year-old boy who shot himself in Virginia Beach picked up gun off couch: Court docs

Bauserman checked to see if the gun was loaded before setting it on a couch, court documents say. The boy then reached for the gun and it accidentally went off, documents say.

The gunfire hit the boy in the hip, documents say. He was taken to CHKD, and documents say he survived the incident.

Bauserman is set to be sentenced on December 2.