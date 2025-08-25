Virginia Beach teachers rally against 'outrageous' 110% insurance hike

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach school employees are rallying against a massive health insurance premium increase just one day before students return to class, with about 100 staff members filing a lawsuit against the school district.

The lawsuit alleges Virginia Beach City Public Schools knowingly withheld information about the healthcare premium increases before employees signed up for the school year.

"I just got the notice on August 7th that our insurance was going up 110% is was just outrageous," Donna Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot is in her first year as a special education bus driver for Virginia Beach City Public Schools. She says the premium increase creates significant financial strain.

Attorney Tim Anderson is representing the more than 100 school staff members in the lawsuit.

"We sued for fraud. We said basically the city knew that their health insurance premiums would go up and they withheld that. They let everybody sign up for this school year and right before they all go back to school, they drop this on them that their health insurance was going to increase by $400 a month," Anderson said.

The premium increases affect bus drivers, teachers, cafeteria workers and other school staff members. Anderson says the timing ruins employees' budgets, while Superintendent Dr. Don Robertson negotiated a 13% pay increase for himself.

"They need to get it down lower. We all kid of expect there to be some increases but 100% increase is just way over the top. And for people like myself that are contracted 32.5 hours a week, 10 months a year, that's a big hit for us," Lightfoot said.

A second rally is planned before a special Virginia Beach School Board meeting on August 27 at 6 p.m. as employees seek a resolution to the insurance premium dispute.