Man found guilty of killing 8-year-old boy with his car in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Virginia Beach man was found guilty Tuesday of killing an 8-year-old boy with his car in Chesapeake.

The guilty verdict for Richard Humbert comes over a year after the deadly hit-and-run on South Battlefield Boulevard.

In October of 2023, police say they found a boy, Forrest Hooper, seriously injured after being hit by a car. Hooper was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Two days later, police arrested Humbert and charged him with felony hit-and-run resulting in death.

Court documents say Humbert did not stop after hitting the child, but did pull over later to check his car for damage. He told detectives he thought he hit a deer.

The case was declared a mistrial in September after prosecutors said jurors were improperly researching and discussing the case outside of the courtroom.

