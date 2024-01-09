3rd suspect sentenced in 2016 Newport News homicide

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Kardara Antonio Miles was sentenced to 48 years in prison for robbing and killing a Newport News man in 2016.

A Newport News jury convicted Miles of first-degree felony murder, use of a firearm in the commission of murder, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of robbery after a three-day jury trial in September of 2023.

Miles’ co-defendants, Marqui Pittman and James Miles, have already been sentenced to 48 years and 55 years.

On November 25, 2016, Newport News police officers responded to a call for service in a Newport News apartment complex on Randolph Road. When police arrived, they found Tommy Strayhorn lying face-down in the entry way of building 531, shot behind the ear and in the ankle. Strayhorn was rushed to the hospital but died a few days later from his injuries.

“With the sentencing of Kardara Miles, justice has finally been served for Tommy Strayhorn’s family. I’m grateful for my team’s hard work to ensure that those responsible for violent crime are held accountable,” said Attorney General Miyares. “This case is a great example of collaboration between local and state resources in the name of safety and justice.”

A Newport News jury convicted Marqui Pittman of first-degree felony murder, use of a firearm in the commission of murder, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of robbery in December 2021, and he was sentenced to 48 years of active time on those charges.

James Miles was convicted of first-degree felony murder, use of a firearm in the commission of murder, robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of robbery, two counts of attempted robbery, and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of attempted robbery after a jury trial in November 2022, and he was sentenced to serve 55 years.