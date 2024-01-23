Watch Now
88-year-old man hits 2 cars driving wrong way on I-264, charged with DUI: Troopers

Posted at 11:06 PM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 23:06:10-05

An 88-year-old man has been charged with driving under the influence after a hitting two other cars while driving on the wrong way on I-264, according to Virginia State Police.

James L. Brown was driving eastbound a 2005 Audi in westbound lanes on the interstate, according to the VSP. Troopers also tell us he hit a Ford transit van and a Nissan Sentra.

Brown and a passenger were taken to Virginia Beach General with non-life threatening injuries, according to VSP.

Troopers say that the drivers of the two hit vehicles did not suffer any injuries.

