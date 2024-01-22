Woman wanted in wrong-way Downtown Tunnel driver death turns self in

NORFOLK, Va. – The woman wanted for allegedly killing a driver when driving the wrong way in the Downtown Tunnel has turned herself in, according to police.

Police say they were made aware of the crash around 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 30. In the tunnel, they learned that 43-year-old Shelby "Lexus" Walker died instantly when she was hit head-on by a driver going the wrong way in the tunnel.

The wrong-way driver, Dominique Goodwin, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after the crash. She was eventually released and left the hospital.

Police said that due to manpower and an unknown release time, it wasn’t feasible to have a trooper stand watch when her identity was already known.

After Goodwin left the hospital, police said she went into hiding, and a warrant for her arrest was obtained on Jan. 3.

Goodwin turned herself in to Norfolk Police on Monday, Jan. 22 just before 11 a.m., according to police. They said she was taken into custody and warrants were served.