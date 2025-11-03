Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Active attacker with a gun reported on UVA's campus

WTVR
UVA University of Virginia Generic
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Police are investigating a reported "active attacker with a gun" in the area of Shannon Library on the University of Virginia's campus Monday afternoon.

The university posted an emergency alert on X, formerly known as Twitter, just after 3 p.m, along with the message "RUN HIDE FIGHT."

At 3:14, the university said police were at the library to investigate, and in another update minutes later said "Academic buildings on Grounds are going to Access Control only."

This is a breaking news story. This article will be updated as we learn more.

