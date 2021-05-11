After reviewing more body cam footage of Andrew Brown Jr.'s death, attorneys to address public

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Updates are expected on the Andrew Brown Jr., case on Tuesday.

Brown's family attorneys Ben Crump, Bakari Sellers and Harry Daniels said the family will view more body camera footage at 3 p.m., Tuesday. A judge ordered that Khalil Ferebee, Brown's son, and his immediate family members, with one attorney can view five different videos with facial features of deputies blurred to prevent identification pending completion of investigations. The videos they will see, by the judge's order are as follows:

Video 1: 3 min. 01 sec. - released in its entirety

Video 2: 34 min. 58 sec. - first minute and 40 seconds disclosed

Video 3: 32 min. 22 sec. - first four minutes and 50 seconds disclosed

Video 4: 17 min. 35 sec. - first four minutes and 30 seconds disclosed

Video 5: 30 min. 08 sec. - first four minutes and 40 seconds disclosed

This is footage of the April 21 incident in which Andrew Brown Jr., was killed. That morning deputies were serving a warrant on felony drug charges.

Brown's family, attorneys, some elected officials and many days of protests have called for more transparency and for the release of body camera footage.

Brown's family was previously able to view 20 seconds of the body cam video, and family members said the incident was an execution. They also said they wanted to see more footage.

Originally, seven deputies were put on administrative leave after Brown was killed. On April 29 four deputies were put back on duty after the Pasquotank Co. Sheriff said they did not fire weapons. Three are still on leave.

The FBI Charlotte Field Office has since opened a federal civil rights investigation into the fatal shooting.

Tuesday morning Pasquotank County announced Downtown offices will be closing at 2 p.m., for the day. Elizabeth City also posted updates saying as of 10:45 a.m., all streets are open to traffic and that marches in the city are anticipated from 1 - 9 p.m. This means there may be road closures later. Protestors will march in and around the downtown area at some point, anticipated route includes Road Street, Ehringhaus Street, Water Street, and Colonial Avenue, all near the Central Business District area.

Family and the member of their legal team will view the video at the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office and will address the media immediately after. News 3 will be there and will stream their comments live in this story and on our Facebook page when they speak.