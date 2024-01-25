Armed robbery at James City County McDonald's; police look for suspect

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery of a McDonald's on Thursday.
Around 4:45 a.m., the fast-food restaurant at 9193 Richmond Road was robbed, and the armed woman suspect left on foot in an unknown direction, according to police.
The suspect is described as a Black woman, wearing a tan trench coat, a surgical mask and a large hat, according to police.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about the suspect should contact Detective Logan English at 757-592-6518 of via logan.english@jamescitycountyva.gov, submit a tip through the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit tips online at p3tips.com. Callers to the Crime Line and P3 Tips users may remain anonymous, are not required to testify in court, and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if the information provided leads to an arrest.