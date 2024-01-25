Armed robbery at James City County McDonald's; police look for suspect

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery of a McDonald's on Thursday.

Around 4:45 a.m., the fast-food restaurant at 9193 Richmond Road was robbed, and the armed woman suspect left on foot in an unknown direction, according to police.

James City County Police Department

The suspect is described as a Black woman, wearing a tan trench coat, a surgical mask and a large hat, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about the suspect should contact Detective Logan English at 757-592-6518 of via logan.english@jamescitycountyva.gov, submit a tip through the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit tips online at p3tips.com. Callers to the Crime Line and P3 Tips users may remain anonymous, are not required to testify in court, and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if the information provided leads to an arrest.