HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The Bayport Foundation has launched its 2025 scholarship program, which will give $100,000 in tuition assistance to students and working professionals in the area for their educational needs.

The scholarships — twelve in total — are available to high school seniors, college students and working adults of all ages pursuing additional education.

Recipients can earn from $1,000 to $8,000 in financial support.

Two of the scholarships offered are the Beard Bennett Memorial Scholarship and the Student-Run Credit Union Member Scholarship — both awarded to sex high school seniors.

Other scholarships include:



The Directors Scholarship

The Rowe Family Scholarship

Donald I. Steppe Memorial Scholarship

Julie Heldreth Memorial Scholarship

McGee Fmaily Scholarship

Tuition Booster Scholarship

Wright Family Scholarship

Wiatt Memorial Apprentice School Scholarship

Applications for next school year (2025-26) are accepted through the end of March.

For more information and to apply for one of these scholarships, please visit bayportcu.org/foundation.