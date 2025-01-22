Watch Now
Bayport Foundation opens 2025 scholarship program to give $100k to local students

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The Bayport Foundation has launched its 2025 scholarship program, which will give $100,000 in tuition assistance to students and working professionals in the area for their educational needs.

The scholarships — twelve in total — are available to high school seniors, college students and working adults of all ages pursuing additional education.

Recipients can earn from $1,000 to $8,000 in financial support.

Two of the scholarships offered are the Beard Bennett Memorial Scholarship and the Student-Run Credit Union Member Scholarship — both awarded to sex high school seniors.

Other scholarships include:

  • The Directors Scholarship
  • The Rowe Family Scholarship
  • Donald I. Steppe Memorial Scholarship
  • Julie Heldreth Memorial Scholarship
  • McGee Fmaily Scholarship
  • Tuition Booster Scholarship
  • Wright Family Scholarship
  • Wiatt Memorial Apprentice School Scholarship

Applications for next school year (2025-26) are accepted through the end of March.

For more information and to apply for one of these scholarships, please visit bayportcu.org/foundation.

