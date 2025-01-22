HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The Bayport Foundation has launched its 2025 scholarship program, which will give $100,000 in tuition assistance to students and working professionals in the area for their educational needs.
The scholarships — twelve in total — are available to high school seniors, college students and working adults of all ages pursuing additional education.
Recipients can earn from $1,000 to $8,000 in financial support.
Two of the scholarships offered are the Beard Bennett Memorial Scholarship and the Student-Run Credit Union Member Scholarship — both awarded to sex high school seniors.
Other scholarships include:
- The Directors Scholarship
- The Rowe Family Scholarship
- Donald I. Steppe Memorial Scholarship
- Julie Heldreth Memorial Scholarship
- McGee Fmaily Scholarship
- Tuition Booster Scholarship
- Wright Family Scholarship
- Wiatt Memorial Apprentice School Scholarship
Applications for next school year (2025-26) are accepted through the end of March.
For more information and to apply for one of these scholarships, please visit bayportcu.org/foundation.