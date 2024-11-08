TOP HEADLINES: Biden gives speech after Trump win; results pending for one Hampton Roads mayoral race

President Joe Biden addressed the nation from the White House Thursday. In his remarks, Biden commended Vice President Kamala Harris' "inspiring" campaign. He also committed to a peaceful transition of power to the Trump administration as the end of his presidential term nears.

Five of six mayoral races in Hampton Roads have projected winners. The city with the mayoral race that's too close to call is Suffolk. Incumbent Mike Duman is leading the tight race, but votes are still being counted. He's up against former Democratic State Delegate Clinton Jenkins and David Bosselman, who's a fourth-generation farmer.

This morning's weather: Cool day with scattered showers in the morning and clear skies in the afternoon

Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we will have a cool down to end the week. Leftover clouds and scattered showers this morning, then we will see clearing skies in the afternoon. Temperatures will only reach the low 70s today, about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday.

Another rain chance moves in from Sunday to Monday.

As we go into the weekend, it will be cool and breezy on Saturday, with highs in the low 60s and a NE wind at 10 to 15 mph. Highs will warm to near 70 on Sunday with building clouds. Another cold front will bring in showers on Sunday night to Monday morning.

This morning's traffic: HRBT stoppage heading eastbound due to "an incident"

Conor Hollingsworth says there is an HRBT stoppage heading I-64 eastbound. It was originally said that the stoppage was due to maintenance activities, but now the description has changed to "an incident."

There have been intermittent stoppages to I-64 westbound to let drivers stuck on the eastbound lanes out.

If you are going from the Peninsula down towards the Southside, take I-664 or the James River Bridge.

We Follow Through: Chesapeake residents' decision on curbside recycling

Chesapeake residents vote "no" to curbside recycling. This week, folks living in Chesapeake voted on the topic of recycling. Despite more than one thousand residents signing a petition to bring back curbside recycling, the vote was no. We've been talking about this now for a couple of years. In Chesapeake, this has certainly been a hot topic. The alternative option for people who don't want their trash heading to the landfill is one of the city's drop-off recycling sites. Now, some people say they don't mind driving an extra few minutes in the car to the sites, but others do. Newly re-elected Chesapeake Mayor Rick West says when curbside first started it was enjoyed until the market changed and the city lost marketability. Some of that money was transferred to different departments in the city, such as a pay plan for public safety and city officials. While citizens voted no on the advisory ballot questions to bring it back for 10 dollars a month, the city could still restore it. Last September, we told you about how cities like Portsmouth turned to AI to streamline recycling to cut costs. The city of Chesapeake is considering similar solutions. For the time being, people will continue to drop off items at recycling sites.



