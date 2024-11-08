Residents weigh in as Chesapeake 'trashes' curbside recycling referendum

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake voters decided to'trash' an effort to bring curbside recycling back to the city, with a vote on Election Day.

That means folks who want to keep items out of the landfill will likely wind up at one of the city's drop-off recycling sites.

That's where News 3 talked to Chesapeake residents Thursday. We asked how they felt about that vote.

"I got used to just picking up the recycling myself and bring it out here. It's not really a bother for me," explained Tyler Clark of Chesapeake.

"Luckily for me this [drop off location] isn't far from my home. But I don't know..." said Nancy McPhearson of Chesapeake.

McPhearson had hoped the curbside recycling program would return.

"It was convenient. More people did it," said McPhearson. "But we need to do, I guess, better education of what recycling means in the long run."

Newly reelected Chesapeake Mayor Rick West remembers when the city first started curbside recycling.

"At that point China was taking a lot of our trash. It was a profitable way of getting rid of trash and it was easy to do. We voted for it. It was good. And we enjoyed that until the market changed and we lost marketability," said Mayor West.

The program ended in 2022.

"I believe there was some talk of [the money for the recycling program] going to a different [place], like the fire department or police department. Did that ever happen?" asked News 3 reporter Erika Craven.

"It did. It helped pay for the pay plan for all of public safety and city officials as well," said Mayor West. "And as a result of that we were one of the first cities in filling those important positions that keep us safe on the street."

Since the curbside program ended, we've followed along as residents petitioned to bring it back. In March more than 1,000 resident signed a petition hoping it would be revived.

On Election Day a referendum to re-establish curbside recycling failed 62% to 37%, though that vote has yet to be certified.

The referendum read:

Should City Council adopt an ordinance imposing a mandatory fee of up to $10 per month on all households that receive City trash service in order to re-establish curbside recycling for those households only?

The referendum was non-binding and advisory in nature, so city council can still consider curbside recycling in the future.

"I was a little surprised [by the vote] honestly, I was thinking it was going to go 60 - 40 the other way or be more even. But I am really pleased that our voters are starting to understand the complexities of curbside recycling," said Mayor West.

He thinks the results showed that folks had likely considered the up to $10/month cost.

"[Voters thought] am I willing to pay this much money for something that we don't believe that's working that well and the answer was a resounding no," said Mayor West.

The issue may be moot altogether, however, as technology evolves. In September News 3 reported that a Portsmouth recycling facility is using AI to streamline recycling and cut costs. Others, like Chesapeake, are considering similar solutions.

That's good news, as many in Chesapeake hope recycling remains a priority.

"The environment is going to be here when we're gone and how we treat it matters," said McPhearson.

In the meantime, folks will continue to drop items off at Chesapeake's recycling drop-offs. A spokesperson for the city said those sites will continue to be modified to meet demand.