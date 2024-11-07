Chesapeake residents vote no for curbside recycling

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — As the voting commenced from Nov. 5 Election Day, Chesapeake residents voted "no" on the proposed curbside recycling program.

Only 37% of Chesapeake voters wanted the curbside recycling, as those in favor were outvoted by nearly 30,000 votes.

News 3 has been following the issue of curbside recycling in Chesapeake for months as in March, over 1,000 Chesapeake residents signed a petition to bring back curbside recycling.

In July, Chesapeake City Council voted 8-1 in favor of putting the recycling program on November's ballot. If adopted, the curbside recycling would have Chesapeake households paying mandatory fees of $10 a month for the service.

The program was cut from the city budget over two years ago.