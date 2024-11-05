Six mayoral races to watch on Election Day in Hampton Roads

Watch Now
Over the past several weeks, News 3 has brought you coverage of the mayoral races we're following this election in the seven cities of Hampton Roads.

The cities of Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Suffolk, and Hampton all have competitive mayoral matches cued up on Tuesday. (Newport News is not electing a mayor this year.)

VIRGINIA BEACH

Virginia Beach Mayor Dyer faces 4 challengers in re-election bid

Incumbent: Bobby Dyer

Challengers:

  • John Moss, former city council member
  • RK Kowalewitch
  • Chris Taylor, current city council member
  • Sabrina Wooten, current city council member

CHESAPEAKE

Race for Chesapeake mayor pits incumbent Rick West against challenger Don Carey

Incumbent: Rick West

Challenger: Don Carey, current city council member

NORFOLK

Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander faces two challengers in bid for re-election

Incumbent: Kenny Alexander

Challengers:

  • Tommy Leeman
  • Giovanni Dolmo

PORTSMOUTH

Voters in Portsmouth have 3 options in race for mayor

Incumbent: Shannon Glover

Challengers:

  • Lisa Lucas-Burke, current vice mayor
  • Harold Carothers III

HAMPTON

Hampton Vice Mayor hopes to be promoted, but faces challenge from former firefighter

Current mayor: Donnie Tuck (not running for reelection)

Candidates:

  • Jimmy Gray, current vice mayor
  • Richelle Wallace

SUFFOLK

How to handle growth takes hold in race to be mayor of Suffolk

Incumbent: Mike Duman

Challengers:

  • Clinton Jenkins, former state delegate
  • David Bosselman

