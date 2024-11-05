Six mayoral races to watch on Election Day in Hampton Roads

Over the past several weeks, News 3 has brought you coverage of the mayoral races we're following this election in the seven cities of Hampton Roads.
The cities of Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Suffolk, and Hampton all have competitive mayoral matches cued up on Tuesday. (Newport News is not electing a mayor this year.)
VIRGINIA BEACH
Virginia Beach Mayor Dyer faces 4 challengers in re-election bid
Incumbent: Bobby Dyer
Challengers:
- John Moss, former city council member
- RK Kowalewitch
- Chris Taylor, current city council member
- Sabrina Wooten, current city council member
CHESAPEAKE
Race for Chesapeake mayor pits incumbent Rick West against challenger Don Carey
Incumbent: Rick West
Challenger: Don Carey, current city council member
NORFOLK
Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander faces two challengers in bid for re-election
Incumbent: Kenny Alexander
Challengers:
- Tommy Leeman
- Giovanni Dolmo
PORTSMOUTH
Voters in Portsmouth have 3 options in race for mayor
Incumbent: Shannon Glover
Challengers:
- Lisa Lucas-Burke, current vice mayor
- Harold Carothers III
HAMPTON
Hampton Vice Mayor hopes to be promoted, but faces challenge from former firefighter
Current mayor: Donnie Tuck (not running for reelection)
Candidates:
- Jimmy Gray, current vice mayor
- Richelle Wallace
SUFFOLK
How to handle growth takes hold in race to be mayor of Suffolk
Incumbent: Mike Duman
Challengers:
- Clinton Jenkins, former state delegate
- David Bosselman