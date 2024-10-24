Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander faces two challengers in bid for re-election

NORFOLK, Va. — Mayor Kenny Alexander is seeking a third term and this year faces two opponents: businessman Tommy Leeman and pastor Giovanni Dolmo.

For the first time since 2016, Alexander is facing challengers in his bid for mayor.

"I believe I am the most qualified person in the race. I have done the job, done the job very successfully, have shown up every day prepared for work," Alexander said.

Leeman was one time chair of the Downtown Norfolk Council.

"The biggest thing with the city is that we've had multiple city managers, multiple economic development directors. We've gotten multiple chiefs.of police, and superintendents of school and we're still not getting the change that we need," said Leeman.

Dolmo is also a Navy veteran, who's run for a seat in the General Assembly twice, but lost.

"My community is a devastated community," said Dolmo "When I complain to my council, city council, and mayor, I get nothing."

During Alexander's time as mayor, there's been some notable back and forth with developments in the city.

The city shelved three proposals for development at Military Circle Mall because developers wanted too many incentives.

The city now also owns MacArthur Center. During his State of the City address, Alexander showed off renderings of a potential big new multi-use development.

Leeman calls Alexander out for what's gone on at these properties.

"One of the things that the current mayor has talked about is not having enough taxable real estate, but yet we keep burying ourselves in untaxable assets," said Leeman. "Now, we don't have for that. All we have is pictures about what we might do with it and we've had that going on for years now."

During an interview with News 3, Alexander gave very detailed answers on those projects, explaining the history and how they got to this point.

On MacArthur, he says he was sharing what consultants have said at the possibilities for the area and says the next steps would be for the city to partner with a developer to make that happen.

At Military Circle Mall, the city is still looking into some kind of idea around wellness and youth sports.

"We have a concept and we have a plan. I just shared with you here. It's very easy in an election of a campaign to say ridiculous things. Opponents - all opponents - say ridiculous things," Alexander said of the criticism.

In addition, next week developers of the casino are scheduled to break ground.

Dolmo says his main priority would be addressing safety and says violence at MacArthur over the years contributed to its current state.

"Safety is the first thing because it doesn't matter what project you bring. If people don't feel safe, they're not going to come," said Dolmo.

On public safety, Alexander acknowledges the police department lost officers to other cities in recent years.

He says he's worked to make pay and retirement benefits more competitive, as well as make improvements to precincts.

He says newer technology like Flock cameras have also helped make streets safer.

"Because of those measures, because of that plan, and visioning and planning, we're seeing a reduction in crime and we're seeing a surge back in our sworn officers," said Alexander.

Leeman says he wants more stability in the police department, especially at the top.

"We have to change that mindset - we have to make sure that we are addressing safety and listening to our citizens. I think a lot of our elected officials take time to take the photos, but we don't take time to listen," said Leeman.

Dolmo says law enforcement officers need to crack down on the ones involved in criminal activity.

"We can't be taking it lightly. These people need to face the consequences," said Dolmo.