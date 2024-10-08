Race for Chesapeake mayor pits incumbent Rick West against challenger Don Carey

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Mayor Rick West is running for re-election and facing a challenge from City Councilman Don Carey in a race that has been contentious at times.

West, who's been mayor since 2018, wants to serve again.

"It's just kind of in my DNA—Chesapeake is. I just love this city and I want to see it continue to grow, but at the same time stay the same," he told News 3 in a recent interview.

Don Carey is hoping to defeat him. The former NFL player was elected to the city council in 2020.

"If citizens are looking for a mayor that does more than push a button on Tuesday nights, that does more than cutting ribbons, who actually gets out there and does the work, then I'm the candidate for you," Carey said.

West says he's proud of the school system in the city and efforts to keep the streets safe.

"We're just a city that people want to come to. They want to come to live and they want to come to do business because it's a well-run city and we need to keep it that way," said West.

Carey actually gives kudos to West for schools and public safety, but says West isn't focusing on issues like flooding, infrastructure, and attracting more diverse housing.

"Because we haven't seen these things, I've decided to run to bring these solutions," said Carey.

The race has seen its share of drama: A majority of city council members voted to take Carey to court in an attempt to make him resign his current council seat over a dispute about the city charter. West abstained from the vote.

Last month, a judge ruled Carey can stay on the council and on the ballot.

"When I made my decision to run for mayor, the power that exists is fighting against that tooth and nail," said Carey. "I think that is extremely anti-democratic and sad."

While this race is non-partisan, Carey did move from being a member of the Chesapeake Republican Party to the Democratic Party.

"I began my career in the Republican Party, but the things that matter to me on the local level—the things I'm talking to you about now—are not things that the party has been focusing on," Carey said when asked why he switched parties.

West has faced criticism from some because in 2022, he asked the then-city attorney to look into a legal issue involving his stepbrother.

That led to one time ally Councilman Robert Ike to call for West's resignation, saying West improperly used city resources.

"I'll be asking him to resign because he's brought embarrassment upon the city," Ike, who's supporting Carey, told News 3 in August.

West contends he did nothing wrong. "I asked for an opinion. [The city attorney] took action. That's all I can say about that," he said.

He also brushes off Ike's criticism.

"Obviously when someone calls on you to resign, it's not a feel-good story, right? At the same time, I consider the source and I consider the time that we're in with the elections and people get desperate," said West.

While politics in Chesapeake have at times been quieter than other local cities, this year it's gotten more intense heading into November.

"It's a conflicting vision between what I'm trying to bring to the city and what has typically been here in years past," Carey told reporters after his court appearance last month.

"Normally in Chesapeake, we pride ourselves, whether you're a Democrat or Republican. You present your ideas, you present your platform... and let the voters decide," said West.