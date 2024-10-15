Virginia Beach Mayor Dyer faces 4 challengers in re-election bid

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The most crowded race for mayor in the seven cities of Hampton Roads this year is in the city of Virginia Beach.

Five people are running to be mayor of the most populated city in the Commonwealth.

Mayor Bobby Dyer is hoping to be elected again for a third time. "I really think that I have done a good job over the past years. We've been through many challenges together, but we look forward to a bright future," Dyer told News 3 in an interview.

Dyer said he'd be focused on generating more tax revenue in another term. "I think it's important we get more commercial here. Right now, we only have 15-percent of our tax base as commercial. We have to up that."

More political coverage: DOJ sues Virginia, says officials are illegally striking voters off the rolls

DOJ sues Virginia over voter roll removals

Two of his four opponents are currently on the city council. One of them is Sabrina Wooten, who's been on the council for six years.

"I love the city of Virginia Beach. I love the people here and I want to see a different kind of leadership, a bold, strong leadership moving our city forward based on the priorities of what people are telling me," Wooten said.

Addressing housing is a big priority for Wooten, both in terms of overdevelopment and making sure housing is affordable, as well as increasing transparency in the budget process.

"Transparency can always be improved. Citizen priorities can always be included more and so yes, in some cases you see a better way of opportunity forward to address those issues in a more meaningful way," she said.

More political coverage: Voters in Portsmouth have 3 options in race for mayor

Voters in Portsmouth have 3 options in race for mayor

Councilman Chris Taylor was just elected two years ago but believes now is his time to turn for mayor. If he loses, he'll have to give up his seat.

"Me being the only candidate with children in elementary, middle, or high school—I have a lot at stake. I believe that with the mayor's position as our ceremonial leader and individual that helps set the agenda, our city can't wait another four years."

He says the race for him is all about leadership. "When I'm talking to the people in the community, they have some questions about our leadership. They have some questions about the motivation and integrity of council members," he said.

More political coverage: Race for Chesapeake mayor pits incumbent Rick West against challenger Don Carey

Race for Chesapeake mayor pits incumbent Rick West against challenger Don Carey

Former Councilman John Moss, who's served off and on the council for nearly 20 years dating back to the 1980s, is also in the race.

"I believe I can do a better job getting the city's budget as lean as families' budgets. These are tough times and the city needs to be providing tax relief and we have opportunities to do that," said Moss.

Moss talked with News 3 at the site of where the city is constructing tidal gates to protect the Windsor Woods area from flooding.

He says projects like this should be what the city is focused on and is a longtime proponent of leaner government.

"It is the same message and time has proven it to be correct. The question is, why aren't we doing that? That's because we have undue influence of special interest," said Moss.

More political coverage: Kiggans, Cotter Smasal clash in 1st and only debate on News 3

Kiggans, Cotter Smasal clash in 1st and only debate on News 3

RK Kowalewitch is a frequent critic of city government and has unsuccessfully run for mayor several times.

"I'm running for mayor because the city is not following its own constitution: the charter of Virginia Beach," he said.

He says Dyer and Wooten didn't properly submit notice of their resignation in order to run for mayor, so they should be ineligible.

He wants the Supreme Court of Virginia to weigh in.

Dyer calls the claims "bogus." Wooten said her term expires at the end of the year anyway.

"They've taken this law, this charter, and said, 'It doesn't exist anymore. We can do whatever we want with it. We don't have to follow the law.' This should be scary and troubling to everybody who lives in this city, and as a matter of fact, anybody who lives in the state of Virginia," he said.

Voters in the city certainly have options for mayor this year.