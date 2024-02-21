Hampton offers virtual pass to explore sites for Black History Month

HAMPTON, Va. — The city of Hampton is teeming with history, especially Black history, and now through March 15, visitors can use a virtual site pass to check into important landmarks and learn their history in honor of Black History Month.

“Black history is American history, and its really intertwined in our culture and our story, and I think that we do this special emphasis in February because these stories were not always told,” said Yuri Milligan with the Hampton Convention and Visitor's Bureau.

Some of the sites on the list include Aberdeen Gardens, Tucker Cemetery, Fort Monroe and the Emancipation Oak.

“We really want people to see some of these sites, and really visit these sites and explore this history,” said Milligan.

If you check in at more than four locations throughout the city, you're entered to win a prize from a local Black-owned business.

To download the site pass, click here.