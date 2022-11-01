Case dismissed against man accused of Granby Street shooting that left 3 people dead, 2 people injured

A judge has dropped the charges for the man accused of a shooting outside of Chicho's on Granby Street that killed three people.

Antoine Legrande Jr. appeared in court Tuesday for charges in connection with a March shooting that left three people dead and two more injured on Granby Street in Downtown Norfolk.

Portsmouth man Devon Harris, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene, and 25-year-old Norfolk woman Sierra Jenkins, a reporter with The Virginian-Pilot, was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries. A third victim, 24-year-old Portsmouth man Marquel Andrews, was hospitalized and died from his injuries on April 12.

Legrande Jr. was charged with three counts of second-degree murder, five counts of use of a firearm and two counts of malicious wounding.

On Tuesday, only one of the three subpoenaed civilian witnesses showed up in court and that was not enough to prove probable cause so the case has been dropped.

Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi says they want to hold the correct person accountable and to do so, they need witnesses to come forward and testify about what they saw.

LeGrande will now be released later Tuesday afternoon.

