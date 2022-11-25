Chesapeake firefighter recalls night of Walmart mass shooting: "A terrible tragedy"

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Every day, first responders are called to protect and serve and provide support in tragic situations like house fires or car crashes.

But Chesapeake firefighters never thought they'd ever be called to respond to a mass shooting. Despite hours of physical training, some first responders said it's hard to prepare for the emotional toll that follows a tragic event, like Tuesday night's mass shooting at the Walmart on Sam's Circle.

Lieutenant William Paul with the Chesapeake Fire Department has been serving his community for 18 years. The mass shooting at the Chesapeake Walmart was unlike anything he'd seen before and certainly not something he expected so close to the holiday.

"This time of year, you think of kitchen fires, people cooking fires and into the holiday season, it's Christmas trees and things like that but certainly never think of something like this," Paul said.

Tuesday night, his crew from Engine 10 was on the scene at Walmart while Paul was stationed at the Conference Center in Chesapeake. The center was being used as a reunification center.

Six people died when a man opened fire before taking his own life, according to authorities. Several others were hurt. Paul said the center was a very emotional place to be as families processed the news of their loved ones and their injuries.

"People were crying in some cases and others were just in shock," he said. "Going though that and talking to the people and seeing them face to face will be what I remember for sure."

Lt. Paul said part of the job is constantly having to deal with these tragic events and comforting those enduring the worst day of their life.

"In the fire, and the EMS, and the first responder service, we deal with tragedy on a regular basis," Paul said, "but not necessarily of this magnitude. Sometimes you deal with it regularly and you're expected to because it's your job. Really that's one of the things that weigh on people it can weigh on anyone."

Since the shooting, Lt. Paul said resources for behavior, mental and physical health or PTSD have been provided to the crews that responded that night.

As the community heals, Paul said the crew from Engine 10 is fondly remembering the families affected and hugging their own families a little tighter this year.

"A terrible tragedy like that certainly causes you to reevaluate your life and value your family members," Paul said.

On Thanksgiving Day, Engine 10 had its flag at half-staff in honor of the victims of the Walmart shooting.