Chesapeake mass shooting puts issue of workplace violence in spotlight

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The mass shooting in Chesapeake is once again highlighting an issue going on throughout America - workplace conflict.

"It's important to point out that while these things typically don't lead to workplace violence at this level, mass killings, every day in America, there's several of these sorts of incidents, where people get into verbal altercations or it literally rises to physical altercations," said Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., the president of SHRM, the world's largest trade and business association dedicated to HR.

Taylor says the common mantra, "if you see something say something," is true not just for those involved in a conflict, but those who may witness something.

"The fact of the matter is it happens a lot and oftentimes it results in either incidents of violence at work or people will quit," said Taylor.

People should report issues to their bosses and HR, Taylor says. If they feel unheard, he says they should go all the way into the upper levels of management.

In a recently filed lawsuit against Walmart, an employee alleges she complained to Walmart about the shooter, including inappropriate comments she says he made to her.

She says despite her complaints, he remained employed.

Taylor and David McDonald, the president of the Mediation Center of Hampton Roads, say companies need to be offering de-escalation training.

"First place, it would be dealing with your anger, but secondly, not just sweeping the problem under the rug, but dealing with it - communicating and looking for options to resolve a conflict," said McDonald.

News 3 reached out to Walmart to see what, if any, de-escalation training is offered, but didn't hear back as of Thursday afternoon.

McDonald himself teaches the training. He says communication is key. "Being able to walk in the other person's shoes - that's critical to let somebody know how did that make you feel," he said.

As more and more employees return to the office as the pandemic loosens its hold, Taylor notes rates of depression and suicide both went up during the pandemic.

"Now that our employees have come back to the workplace or are in the process of coming back to the workplace, they're bringing all of that stress with them," said Taylor.

Walmart has not responded to the allegations in the lawsuit so far, saying they are focused on helping employees with services like counseling. The store remains closed.