4 teens arrested in connection to numerous stolen vehicles and firearms: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va — Four teens were arrested in connection to multiple cases which included larcenies from motor vehicles, vehicle thefts and stolen firearms, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Police reported they recovered four vehicles, two firearms and are charging the teens with: Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Stolen Goods, and Possession of Firearms by Individuals Under 18.

The VBPD's investigation has highlighted an increase in related cases, and police chief Paul Neudigate emphasized community involvement in crime prevention.

“We have seen a direct connection between these crimes of opportunity and stolen firearms that end up used in violent incidents in our city," said Neudigate. "Our residents and visitors play a crucial role in helping VBPD keep Virginia Beach safe; by simply locking their vehicles and ensuring all valuables are removed, especially firearms, together we can keep guns out of the hands of those not legally allowed to possess them and those that intend to use them to commit further crimes.”