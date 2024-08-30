5 gang members pleaded guilty to murder of a fellow gang member in York County

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Five Black P. Stone Nation gang members pleaded guilty to murder Thursday related to an abduction of a fellow gang member.

According to the U.S. Attorney, the gang member that was killed committed an infraction and four gang members showed up to physically beat the victim in Richmond. Those gang members were: Hezekiah Carney, 25, Jamica Langley, 25, Donnisha Goodman, 27, and Acacia Jackson, 19.

Around an hour later, those four gang members returned to the victim's apartment armed and wearing masks with a fifth gang member: Jayquan Jones, 21, says the U.S. attorney.

The gang members then removed the victim from her home, where she was driven an hour east of Richmond and executed, according to documents.

The medical examiner found eight gunshot victims wounds to the head, abdomen, back, buttocks and legs.

Deputies from York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office found the victim's body and investigators found the 9mm cartridge associated with the murder.

Carney, Goodman, and Jones pled guilty to using a firearm causing death and face up to 45 years in prison.

Jackson and Langley pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit kidnapping, and each faces up to life in prison. Jackson is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 31, while Langley is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 7.