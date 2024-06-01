Franklin man arrested for possessing child pornography: Police

FRANKLIN, Va. — A Franklin man has been arrested after police found child pornographic images in his possession, according to a release from the Franklin police department.

James Drewry, 60, has been charged with three counts of possession of child pornography, according to police.

After receiving information from the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force Program about Drewry possessing and distributing child pornography, the city of Franklin police searched his home, according to a recent release. Officers found multiple items, including child pornographic images.

Police say that the investigation is ongoing and Drewry is being held without bond at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.