Hampton police need help finding 7-Eleven robbery suspect

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton released photos of a man wanted for robbing a business.

At around 9:00 p.m. officers said they received a call about a robbery at a 7-Eleven in the 200 block of North Mallory Street.

Chesapeake Chesapeake police say its lack of 911 dispatchers could be a public safety issue Danielle Saitta

Investigators said a man entered the business, implied a weapon, demanded money and fled the area.

Police released the following photos, captured on video surveillance.

Hampton Police

Anyone who can identify this person is asked to call Hampton Police at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. If a tip leads to an arrest, police say the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1500.