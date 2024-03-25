Hampton police need help finding 7-Eleven robbery suspect

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton released photos of a man wanted for robbing a business.
At around 9:00 p.m. officers said they received a call about a robbery at a 7-Eleven in the 200 block of North Mallory Street.
Investigators said a man entered the business, implied a weapon, demanded money and fled the area.
Police released the following photos, captured on video surveillance.
Anyone who can identify this person is asked to call Hampton Police at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. If a tip leads to an arrest, police say the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1500.