Chesapeake police say its lack of 911 dispatchers could be a public safety issue

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department is looking for people to 'answer the call' and become 911 operators.

Currently, the city's 911 call center has a 23% vacancy rate. There are 18 openings for 911 dispatcher positions, the city says.

The lack of dispatchers is impacting current staff members, who are working mandatory overnight shifts to ensure coverage. A representative from CPD told us the staffing shortage could be a public safety issue.

Right now, the police department is offering a $5,000 sign-on bonus for new hires. Candidates must be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma or a GED. Postings will be open until May 13.

