James City County Police searching for suspect wanted for multiple felonies

JAMES CITY CO., Va — The James City County Police Department is searching for a 24-year-old man, Antonio Ziyon Harold, who is wanted on multiple felony charges.

Harold is charged with a forcible sex offense involving a juvenile. He is also charged with abduction, strangulation, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, several additional forcible sex offenses, and other crimes. The incident occurred on Monday morning at the Rolling Meadows apartment complex, according to police.

Authorities are still searching for Harold, who is believed to reside in the 4900 block of Grand Strand Drive in James City County. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Police urge the public not to approach or attempt to capture Harold.