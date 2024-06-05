Lyft driver accused of driving into passenger in Norfolk during fight

NORFOLK, Va — Police claim a Lyft driver, 32-year-old Helen Settles, drove into her passenger during a fight May 29 at roughly 9:30 a.m. before driving off.

Prosecutors said the incident, which was captured on audio during a 911 call and on a neighbor's Ring camera video, appeared to be intentional, but the driver's attorney told a judge there's more to the story.

It started as a dispute over directions, an attorney for the Commonwealth told a judge Wednesday at Settles' bond hearing. That dispute escalated. The attorney said Settles called 911 and on that call dispatchers could hear the passenger saying they would exit the car if the ride was canceled and refunded — which at some point during the argument happened.

Still, he said, Settles swung at the passenger as the passenger exited the car, prompting the passenger to swing back. He said Settles then got back in her car and "took a hard right onto the curb" and drove into the passenger and into a fence before driving off to pick up another passenger.

Police confirmed the struck passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They took Settles into custody on a malicious wounding charge.

The commonwealth's attorney argued Settles should be denied bond because her actions appeared intentional and noted Settles has a prior conviction for assault and battery.

Settles' attorney, however, said there's more to the story that will come out later in the case. He said Settles' is in the middle of appealing her prior conviction and is a good mom, a social worker, and was the one who called 911 first. He confirmed Settles and the passenger did not know each other.

A judge granted Settles a $2,500 secured bond so she'll be able to see her children and stay with her family, who were emotional during the bond hearing.

News 3's request to Norfolk for audio/video evidence in the case was denied due to the ongoing investigation.