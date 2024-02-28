Watch Now
Man arrested for 2023 shooting at Hampton 7-Eleven

Posted at 10:46 PM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 22:46:02-05

HAMPTON, Va. — An arrest has been made in a 2023 shooting death at a Hampton 7-Eleven.

Dwayne Demario Marrow was arrested Tuesday in Newport News, according to Hampton PD. He is charged with one count of murder, one count of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

On July 16, 2023, officers said there was a disorderly crowd at 7-Eleven, according to the HPD. They found 27-year-old Jahleel Angus, of Yorktown, with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

A 29-year-old man from Newport News was also treated for life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police say that Marrow ran away from the scene after the shooting and that the shooting did not appear to be random.

