Man charged in JCC Road Rage shooting allegedly fired at least five rounds

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — One man was arrested over the weekend in Surry for an alleged road rage shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

James City County Police said they responded to a shooting before 3 p.m. on Saturday near Monticello Avenue and Greensprings Plantation Drive.

According to court documents, the shooting is believed to be related to a road rage incident.

A search warrant states there were two patients in the shooting, a woman and a boy.

A second child was also in the victim's car but not injured.

It was reported that the victim's vehicle with the three occupants was aggressively approached by another car shortly after pulling out of a neighborhood.

Several seconds later, the victim's vehicle stopped at a traffic light near Centerville Road and Monticello Avenue and was approached by the aggressive driver.

Joseph Adams, 44, allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at least five rounds at the victim's car on the passenger side.

An adult female and a boy were both shot. The woman's face was injured and the boy was wounded in the arm.

Both were taken to the hospital.

The other child who was not injured was able to record Adams allegedly shooting at the victim's car.

Adams's car was later found on Flock cameras shortly after the shooting and was located on the ferry heading to Surry.

Court documents state Adams was in the passenger seat holding a gun.

When Surry Sheriff's Deputies encountered him, he allegedly had a strong odor of alcohol with red glassy eyes.

Adams took a breath test which allegedly resulted in a .14.

He was arrested in Surry and is facing several charges including DUI and two counts of aggravated malicious wounding.

Adams was arraigned in court on Monday and was not given a bond.

He has a preliminary hearing set for November 21.