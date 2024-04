NORFOLK, Va. — A man has "serious injuries" after a shooting in Norfolk on Monday, according to Norfolk police.

Around 12:45 p.m., police went to the 600 block of East Olney Road and found one man who had been shot, according to a release from the NPD. He is being treated at the hospital.

Police say that they detained a suspect but the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with News 3 for updates.