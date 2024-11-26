Man who served time for making threat to Landstown High is going back to prison on child porn charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man who has already been to prison for threats to bomb and shoot up Landstown High School was convicted of another crime Tuesday. This time, he's going to prison on child pornography charges.

Philip Bay, 33, will serve at least 20 years after he was found guilty of possessing of child pornography. This isn't the first crime he'll serve time for: five years ago, he was released from prison after threatening to bomb Landstown High School back in 2009.

Bay was arrested in June of 2023 after police found his phone number attached to a Verizon cloud storage. The cloud storage was reported to have multiple forms of child pornography, along with photos of Bay in states of undress, his driver's license and social security card.

On Tuesday, Bay addressed the court for about 40 minutes, saying since his release, he accepts his past actions. He didn't bring up the threat made to Landstown High when he was 17 because he does not want to see someone copy his actions.

He went on to say that he had no idea his cloud storage was even active and that he had knowledge of someone else in the case who has threatened to tamper with cloud devices before.

He also claimed he was set up, saying that someone put an SD card in his phone to scan for viruses in the past. However, the commonwealth's attorney says Bay's defense team didn't bring it up.

The judge sentenced Bay to 100 years with 80 years suspended for the charges. Bay already spent eight years in prison for the threats to Landstown High School. He was sentenced to 68 years in prison back in 2011, but ended up serving eight years before being released in 2019. Authorities say he's still on probation for that case.

When it comes violating his probation, prosecutors say that will be solved in a different hearing.